At least three killed in bus crash in Norway

At least three people have died in a bus crash in Norway, police say.

The accident happened at around 13:30 local time (12:30GMT) in the Hadsel district on the country’s north-western coast.

The bus came off the road and ended up partially in the Åsvatnet lake, the authorities said in a press release.

Article continues after advertisement

It is thought to have been carrying 58 people at the time of the crash – many of whom, police say, are foreign nationals.

As well as the fatalities, police said four people had been seriously injured.

Three people have been taken to Stokmarknes Hospital by rescue helicopter, while other passengers have been taken to a nearby school.

Everyone has now been removed from the vehicle, according to local media.

The Norwegian Red Cross said on social media that it was sending teams to help with a “serious bus accident” on the E10 road.

Fire, ambulance and police teams have also been working at the scene.

There have been reports of heavy snowdrifts and strong winds in the area, which has made rescue efforts difficult.

Public broadcaster NRK reported that the bus had been travelling from the town of Narvik to the Lofoten archipelago.

The mayor of the nearby Vågan district, Vidar Thom Benjaminsen, said a “crisis team” had been set up, and that a local hotel had been allocated for family members and as a reception centre.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the crash was “a very serious situation” and that his thoughts were with everyone affected.