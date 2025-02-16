At least 15 killed in New Delhi station crush

[ Source: BBC ]

A crash at New Delhi Railway Station has left at least 15 people dead and a further 10 injured.

New Delhi based Lok Nayak Hospital’s deputy medical superintendent Dr Ritu Saxena confirmed the numbers after thousands of people reportedly crammed into the railway station on Saturday evening.

According to reports, three of the dead were children, while 10 were women.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts were “with all those who have lost their loved ones” in a post on X.