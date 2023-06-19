Antony Blinken hails candid talks on high stakes China trip

[Source: BBC News]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held “candid” and “constructive” talks with China’s foreign minister in Beijing at the start of two days of meetings with Chinese officials, the US State Department has said.

Blinken emphasised the need for diplomacy and keeping “open channels of communication” US officials added.

The trip, the first by a US diplomat to China in almost five years, comes months after an earlier Blinken visit was postponed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew in US airspace.

US officials say the main goal of the talks is to stabilise a relationship that has become extremely tense.

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Blinken that Beijing was committed to building a stable, predictable and constructive relationship with the US, state media said. US officials said he had agreed to a visit to Washington at the talks.

Qin said Taiwan was the “most prominent risk” for China-US relations and described the Taiwan issue as one of “China’s core interests”, state media said.

China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control, but Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the Chinese mainland with its own constitution and leaders.

US President Joe Biden said last year that the US would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack from China, a move condemned by Beijing.