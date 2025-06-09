Community police among five killed in Michoacán explosion

Source: AP News

The number of victims killed in an explosion outside a police station in the western Mexican state of Michoacán over the weekend has risen to five, the Attorney General’s Office said Sunday.

Twelve others were injured following Saturday’s explosion, according to the office.

The blast happened at midday in the center of the town of Coahuayana, on the coast of Michoacán, a state where numerous criminal groups operate, including the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel. It’s also where the government recently launched a major security operation given the ongoing violence.

The state prosecutor’s office said the vehicle that exploded was a pickup truck and that the remains of two people were found at the scene. Authorities said three of those killed and five of those injured were members of a community police force.

