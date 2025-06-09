Hundreds gather in Lautoka for sports day

Subrails staff and their families from across the country gathered at Churchill Park in Lautoka for the company’s Annual Sports Day, which has grown into a major event for employees.

The event brought together teams from several locations including Suva, Rakiraki Tavua and Ba. Buses arrived early in the morning carrying staff who had travelled long distances to take part in a full day of games and activities.

In his opening speech, Subrails Director Shiva Gounder welcomed the large crowd and recognised the effort made by many to attend.



Subrails Director Shiva Gounder

“Most of you travelled all the way from Suva and not forgetting some from Rakiraki, Tavua and Ba. It’s great to see such a big turnout.”

What started in 2012 as a small soccer event on a school ground has now become a full-scale sports day with soccer, volleyball and netball included. The day gave employees a chance to meet face to face, compete in friendly matches and strengthen ties between branches.

Gounder also spoke about the importance of teamwork, both on and off the field.

“The company doesn’t operate with one person it’s the team that brings together the operations and the common goal of operating as a Subrails brand.”

Staff and volunteers were on site from early morning to prepare food and help run the event. While there were no formal announcements of winners, matches were held throughout the day with strong support from both staff and families.

The event remains an internal company tradition but shows how sports and shared experiences can help bring teams together, even across long distances.