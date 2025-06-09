WSL Fiji Pro to continue until 2029

Next year’s World Surf League Fiji Pro at Cloudbreak will not be the last.

This was announced today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, while welcoming surfers, WSL officials, and guests at the Marriott Fiji Resort ahead of the Fiji Pro, which starts on Wednesday.

Gavoka says the government values partnerships that bring opportunities, which is one of the reasons they’ve extended their partnership with the World Surf League to secure the Fiji Pro as part of the Championship tour until 2029.

Article continues after advertisement

The Deputy PM says hosting the Fiji Pro once again at Cloudbreak places Fiji in the global spotlight, allowing us to showcase our landscapes and world-class surfing.

The Fijian Government entered into a three-year agreement with the World Surf League and other private sector friends through to 2026, and now it’s been extended for another three years.

According to Gavok, this is a commitment to opportunity, to community, and to our future.

He says last year, the return of the Fiji Pro brought extraordinary results, as we saw millions in media value – putting not just our waves, but our people on the global map.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.