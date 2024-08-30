World Junior Taekwondo Championship next for Fiji

After its first outing at the Olympic Games earlier this month, the World Junior Taekwondo Championship in Korea is next for Fiji.

Taekwondo Master, Sang Hyun Ra, says they have potential and there are talented athletes, so he expects a positive outcome at the championship.

Master Ra says has been working hard over the past few weeks to ensure the junior athletes are well-prepared for the upcoming tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Before, we didn’t go to an overseas game, but now we get the chance, and I will try to send our athletes to an overseas Taekwondo competition as much as I can”

He also emphasizes the importance of athletes competing overseas noting this is a great opportunity for the junior Taekwondo team to gain experience.

The World Junior Taekwondo Championship trials will be held this afternoon at Albert Park in Suva.