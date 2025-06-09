Kolinisau keeps options open for New York leg

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says the team’s selection approach for the Vancouver tournament is aimed at keeping options open ahead of the following leg in New York.

With the back-to-back tournaments on the HSBC SVNS Series calendar, the coaching staff is closely monitoring player fitness and performance as they prepare for the demanding schedule.

Kolinisau says the extra player in the travelling group provides cover for injuries while also allowing the team to assess who is best suited for the next tournament.

“We chose to bring 14 players on this leg and after this leg one player will return back and 13 will travel to New York.”

The coach adds that having additional depth ensures the team is prepared for any unexpected setbacks during the tournament.

“We just wanted to bring 14 players just in case we have injuries and we wanted to make sure we got that covered.”

Kolinisau says performances in Vancouver will ultimately determine which players continue on to the next stop of the series.

“We’ll see how the games go this weekend and we might bring in fresh legs for next week if needed.”

The Vancouver 7s kicks off this weekend with our men’s side taking on France in their opening pool game at 7.19am on Sunday morning, followed by Argentina at 11.07am, before wrapping up day one against Australia at 2.56pm.

You can catch all of Fiji’s games on FBC TV.

