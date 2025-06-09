Fijiana 7s end pool campaign on a high

[Source: supplied]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side finished their pool campaign at the Singapore 7s on a positive note, defeating Japan 34–12, despite earlier losses to Australia and the United States ending their Cup semi-final hopes.

Fiji came out firing from the opening whistle, with Alfreda Fisher crossing in the first minute to set the tone. Captain Verenaisi Ditavutu led from the front, scoring twice in a dominant first-half display as Fiji raced to a 17–0 halftime lead.

The Fijiana attack continued to click in the second half, with tries from Sesenieli Donu, Sera Bolatini and Mariana Talatoka highlighting Fiji’s speed and ball movement across the park.

Japan responded through Ria Anoku and Mei Ohtani, but the result was never in doubt as Fiji maintained control throughout the contest.

Ana Maria Naimasi was accurate off the tee, adding key conversions to keep the scoreboard ticking for Fiji, while Michiyo Suda converted one of Japan’s late scores.

