Women urged to have a shot at darts

Releshni Karan [standing, front, right] with the Fiji women team players

The large turnout of women at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva calls for Fijian women to join the sport.

National rep Releshni Karan believes that darts is a sport for both men and women of all ages, and is calling on more women to take up the sport.

She adds the large turnout of female participants at the championship has really encouraged them.

Karan says at the moment, majority of the female players are in the 30 to 40-year-old age group.

“What we’re trying to do is show that women can go out and play. And the interesting part about this is the Fiji women’s team is made out of any age group. I’m the youngest but I’m not in the 20 or 30’s age group, so age is not a barrier.”

According to Karan darts can be an alternative for those who but do not wish to compete in more physical sports like rugby and soccer.

The Fiji Women’s Darts side went down 10-1 to Tonga in the first session earlier today while the men’s side defeated Tonga 8-3.

In other women results, Cook Islands drew 7-1all with Nauru, Vanuatu defeated Papua New Guinea 6-5.

And in the men’s division, Nauru thumped Kiribati 11-0, Cook Islands beat PNG 6-5 while Niue beat Vanuatu 8-3.