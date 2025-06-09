Winning start for Fiji Women’s Cricket team

The Fiji women’s national cricket team started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier campaign with a resounding nine-wicket win over the Cook Islands.

The match took place at Albert Park in Suva, with Fiji chasing down their opponents’ total with ease.

The Cook Islands batted first and were restricted to 114 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s bowlers maintained a tight line and length, making it difficult for the opposition batters to score freely.

In response, Fiji’s opening batters came out with a clear plan and executed it perfectly.

The star of the show was Sulia Vuni, who was named Player of the Match for her brilliant performance.

She scored an impressive 44 runs from 44 balls.

Fiji reached the target with plenty of time to spare, finishing with 115 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 17.2 overs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.