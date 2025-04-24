Win for old scholars and supporters: RKS Coach

Sekove Vadei Jr [left] and Samuela Navitalai

A wave of emotion swept over Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) as Samuela Navitalai’s hard work paid off in a blue ribbon finish at the 2025 Fiji Finals.

Navitalai, who had clocked the fastest time in the heats, maintained his powerful performance through to the final showdown.

For coach and teacher Sekove Vadei Jr., the win carried extra special significance as this was his first year back at RKS as a teacher.

Article continues after advertisement

Vadei is himself an RKS old scholar, having graduated from the school in 2004.

The coach explained that following the zone competitions, they intensified their preparations, driven by a desire to arrive at the Fiji Finals in peak condition.

“We had to strategically craft a plan to suit our runners. We faced many challenges along the way, with many sleepless nights. We even had to adjust the athletes’ diets.”

However, Vadei says that the support of the school principal, old scholars, and school administration proved to be a crucial source of motivation for the entire team.

He dedicated the victory to all the supporters, students, and teachers who had believed in the boys from the very beginning.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.