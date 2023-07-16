Weightlifting Fiji wins medals in India

Miriama Taletawa (left), Nehemiah Elder. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji has won two medals at the 2023 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Delhi, India.

Nehemiah Elder claimed Fiji’s first medal at the championship after settling for silver.

Miriama Taletawa managed to win a bronze medal in the Junior division of the 71kg.

[Source: Supplied]

This is her second international and second medal for Fiji.

According to coach Henry Elder, last year Miriama won a silver at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships and the Pacific Mini Gam in Saipan.



[Source: Supplied]

Weightlifting Fiji is thankful to the Australian Government for fully funding this trip to India.