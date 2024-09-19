Taletawa strikes silver

Fiji’s Weightlifter and reigning Sportswoman of the Year, Miriama Taletawa, has added another accolade to her name by securing a silver medal in the junior women’s 76kg division at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Suva.

Taletawa demonstrated exceptional strength and technique, lifting 90kg in the snatch and an impressive 112kg in the clean and jerk, bringing her total to 202kg.

Competing against some of the top emerging talents from the Commonwealth, Taletawa’s performance not only showcased her growing prowess on the international stage but also cemented her status as one of Fiji’s rising stars in the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

The competition continues tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.