Saukuru hails medal winning lifters

[Source: Jese Saukuru/Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru tips his hat off for Weightlifting Fiji athletes’ amazing performance at the 2025 Under 20 Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Melbourne.

The Minister says the lifters’ achievements have not only brought pride to the nation but have also inspired young athletes across Fiji to pursue their dreams in the sport.

He adds these young athletes have proven that Fiji is a force to be reckoned with in the international weightlifting community.

Article continues after advertisement



Nehemiah Elder [Source: Jese Saukuru/Facebook]

He commended Nehemiah Elder for winning two gold medals and setting new records in the 88kg Youth and Junior categories, highlighting the strength of Fiji’s youth weightlifting program.

Zion Tokona was also recognised for his silver medal finish in the 98kg Junior category, with Saukuru noting the athlete’s impressive technique and dedication.

In the Junior 110kg category, Tomasi Saukuru claimed gold, further cementing Fiji’s reputation as an emerging force in international weightlifting.

Saukuru wishes the athletes all the best in their future endeavours.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.