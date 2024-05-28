Rainibogi pulls out of Olympics race

[ Source : Supplied ]

Pacific Games triple gold medallist weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi has decided to withdraw from the qualification process for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Coach Henry Elder says Weightlifting Fiji and Rainibogi agreed it was best for him to withdraw now and focus on other opportunities, despite a slight chance of making the Olympics trip.

Rainibogi has been waiting for various countries to finalize their lifters in each category before his place was confirmed.

Elder says they thoroughly assessed the situation and concluded it was best to make a decision now and withdraw, as there are other competitions and tournaments Rainibogi can participate in.

Rainibogi is currently preparing with youth lifters Zion Tokona and Nehemiah Elder for the Oceania Elite International invitational tournament in Melbourne this weekend.



The tournament will host the best lifters in the region and those who have qualified for the Olympics including Don Opeloge of Samoa and Australia’s Eileen Cikamatana.

It also hosts several international lifters from Weightlifting Powerhouse countries like Italy and Colombia on Saturday and Sunday.

Weightlifting Fiji also extends its appreciation to Apakuki Nalawa and the Yadra Fiji team for their continuous support in sponsoring uniforms and consistently providing nutritional support for the team.