Wara relishes role in Fiji football first

Being part of Fiji’s first-ever professional football team is a moment Scott Wara describes as both historic and deeply personal.

The Bula FC defender says the new professional setup marks a major shift for the local game, raising standards and opening long-awaited pathways for players to pursue football as a career at home.

For Wara, who previously played professionally in the United Kingdom, the achievement carries special meaning for his family and his roots.

“Obviously I think it’s a massive achievement for me and for my family to be playing professional football, back in professional football, not only professionally but obviously back in Fiji, which is my home country. So yeah, it’s a massive honour for me and my family.”

The experienced defender believes making history with the country’s first professional side is something every player in the squad shares.

“Yeah, massive, massive. Which I think is the same for all the other boys as well. Obviously the first ever professional team they’ve had and just lucky to be able to have this opportunity.”

He has already noticed a clear change in standards since turning professional in Fiji, pointing to a stronger playing group and a more demanding environment.

“It’s a different environment. It’s an environment that I’ve been in before, so it’s good to move that same sort of environment back here, back into my home country.”

Wara hopes the milestone will inspire young footballers across the country to keep chasing their dreams, even when opportunities seem distant.

“Just keep working hard. I was playing professional football and left professional football and I thought maybe that dream started to fade away a bit from me. So you never know, an opportunity could come around the corner.”

He admitted there was a time when a return to the professional game felt unlikely.

