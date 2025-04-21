Vunisea Secondary reigns supreme in Maritime Zone

Vunisea Secondary School delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 Maritime Zone Athletics Championships, securing both the boys and girls division titles to emerge as overall champions.

In the boys division, Vunisea clinched 12 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals to top the medal tally.

Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School finished second with nine gold, five silver and 11 bronze, while Adi Maopa Secondary School placed third with six gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals.

Vunisea continued their dominance in the girls division, collecting eight gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Richmond Methodist High School finished a close second with seven gold, eight silver,and three bronze, followed by Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School in third with six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

