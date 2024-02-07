Vanua Challenge next for Suva volleyball

The reigning HBK Vulaca Volleyball Championship women’s champs, Suva, is now targeting the Vanua Challenge title.

Suva captain Vunimasei Mateiwai says even though they only had five players that won the Vulaca title last year, the team managed to retain their title.

She says the Vanua Challenge and Easter Championship are next for them.

The Suva Volleyball Association vice-president Semaima Lagilagi says the club competition may start after the Easter Championship.

SVA also acknowledged their men’s team skippers Joji Katia and Waisake Rabuatoka for leading the side at the Vulaca Championship.

Suva men went down to Mid Central in the final by three straight sets.