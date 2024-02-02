Experienced players lead Suva in Vulaca Championship

[Source: Suva Volleyball Association/ Facebook]

Pacific Games Team Fiji men’s volleyball rep Joji Katia will lead the Suva side at this year’s HBK Vulaca Championship with Waisake Rabuatoka.

Having participated in the Pacific Games last year, Katia’s seasoned background will undoubtedly inspire the team.

The Suva women’s blue team is going to be captained by Vunisei Mateiwai and Diana Waqavakatoga.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva men and women are the defending Vulaca champions.

The capital city sides are coached by Apenisa Saukuru and Josaia Rasiga.

Suva Volleyball Association vice-president Semaima Lagilagi says they’re fortunate to have Saukuru.

The tournaments starts today and ends tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.