Vocevoce always honored to wear to Drua jersey

At just 22 years old, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forward Mesake Vocevoce has already experienced rugby at every major level.

From provincial rugby to professional club rugby with the Drua, and representing the Fiji Water Flying Fijians on the international stage, the towering forward has built an impressive resume at a young age.

With the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season set to get underway, Vocevoce believes he still has much more to offer the country.

“For me, I’m always grateful to wear the Drua jersey, especially as a young kid growing up watching the Drua. Being able to come and be part of this Drua team, in this professional environment, I’m just so grateful for it.”

Wearing the Drua jersey is more than simply running onto the field to play rugby; it represents the years of hard work and sacrifice that have shaped his journey.

Standing at almost two meters tall, Vocevoce was named Rookie of the Year at the Drua’s 2024 Awards.

He renewed his contract with the side last year for an additional two years.

He has 27 appearances for the Drua and 17 for the Flying Fijians.

Meanwhile, the side is currently in New Zealand preparing for their first pre-season match against the Chiefs on Friday.

