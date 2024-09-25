[Source: Reuters]

European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it would increase the funds allocated to clubs not participating in men’s continental competitions, also capping the amount going to the top five federations.

“Last year, the UEFA Executive Committee approved a significant increase in the distribution of solidarity for clubs not participating in UEFA’s men’s club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle, which will see the share allocated to non-participating clubs rise from 4% to 7% of the projected revenue threshold of €4.4bn. This translates to €308mn – an increase of nearly 80% compared to the previous cycle,” UEFA said in a statement after its Executive Committee in Prague.

The decision was welcomed by the European Clubs Association.

UEFA raises solidarity fund limit