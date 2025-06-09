Tuwai hails Nadi junior rugby festival

[Source: File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s captain and Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai has praised the Nadi Junior Rugby Festival, calling it one of the best development platforms in the region as the two-day event wraps up today.

The festival features teams from Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru across the under-8to under-18 grades, providing hundreds of young players with their first exposure to structured competition and international participation.

Tuwai says the impact of the tournament goes far beyond the matches played.

“I think that World Rugby, Oceania Rugby, Fiji Rugby and all the unions that take part here… this is one of the best rugby festivals that we have right now.”

He added that the festival’s true strength lies in the rugby values it teaches— values he believes shape futures both on and off the field.

“It’s not just about rugby, it’s about sharing the values of rugby heretoday. This is where dreams are moulded. I started with small kitesand everything.”

Tuwai also highlighted the festival’s broader regional importance, saying the growing involvement of Pacific neighbors will lift standards across Oceania.

“What Oceania Rugby is doing right now will help not just Fiji Rugbybut all the unions here today like Nauru, Tuvalu and clubs here in Fiji.”

The Nadi Junior Rugby Festival concludes this afternoon.

