Tuwai backs Fiji 7s to rebound stronger in next leg

Former Fiji 7s maestro Jerry Tuwai has thrown his support behind the national men’s side, saying the team remains on the right track despite recent setbacks on the SVNS circuit.

Tuwai said that while Fiji’s performances have been encouraging, costly basic errors continue to deny them crucial wins.

He believes those issues are fixable and expects the team to quickly regain momentum.

“For me as a former rugby player, I will always be biased. But I have to talk on both sides as a former rugby player and as a new person watching rugby too.”

Tuwai added that the effort from the squad is never in question.

“I think they are performing really well at the moment but basic errors that cost them the game. I know that they will bounce back. I believe that they will bounce back.”

The double Olympic gold medallist reminded fans that no team enters a tournament expecting to fall short.

“No teams go there and play to lose. We all give our best. Sometimes our opposition is just good on the day. But I believe in my heart that they will come back stronger in the next tournament.”

He says the team will return to the drawing board and work to correct the mistakes made in Cape Town and Dubai.

