Tuinamata appointed Chef de Mission for mini games

[Source: FASANOC]

Team Fiji has named Josaia Tuinamata, fondly called Master Joe, as Chef de Mission for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Koror, Palau, from June 29 to July 9.

In this key leadership role, Tuinamata will guide and support Team Fiji as they prepare for one of the region’s biggest sporting events.

His appointment highlights Fiji’s focus on promoting excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship in sports.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuinamata brings valuable experience, having served as Section Manager and General Manager for Team Fiji in the past.

This will be his first time as Chef de Mission, where he will lead the team as its head.

With a strong background in athletics and weightlifting, he has also held leadership roles in national federations and is a certified OSEP (Oceania Sport Education Program) coach, adding to his expertise in sports management.

The Pacific Mini Games is a major event that unites athletes and officials from across the region.

As Chef de Mission, Tuinamata will ensure Team Fiji is well-prepared to compete with pride and determination.

Tuinamata shared his gratitude and excitement about this opportunity to lead Team Fiji.