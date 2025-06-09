Tommy Fleetwood Wins $15M Tour Championship Title

source: ABC

The PGA Tour’s nearly man got his win, after so many close calls, in a big way. The Englishman captured the PGA Tour play-off title with a victory in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Monday, AEST.

He took away the coveted play-off championship and a $US10 million ($15.44 million) winner’s check, plus a replica of the famous “Calamity Jane” putter used by Bobby Jones to win 13 major titles.

Fleetwood finished 18-under-par with a final-round 68. Patrick Cantlay (71), who played in the final pairing, and Russell Henley (69), the first and second-round leader, tied for second at 15-under.

Article continues after advertisement

Fleetwood had a huge smile, maybe of relief, after making his tap-in putt to finish as fans circled the 18th green. They chanted “Tom-my, Tom-my,” as he hugged his caddie. Then he looked upward and let out a scream of delight.

He raised both hands as he walked off the green and was greeted by several players, including his Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.

The win came in Fleetwood’s 164th career start on tour, which included 30 top-five finishes. Two of those near misses came in these play-offs, a tie for third at the St. Jude’s Championship and a tie for fourth at the Western Open.

He’s had to answer questions about finally breaking through, especially when he entered the final round holding a share of the lead.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.