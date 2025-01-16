Ruud falls to Czech teenager in Australian Open

Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik celebrates after winning his second round match against Norway's Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud was sent spinning out of the Australian Open as Czech teenager Jakub Mensik pulled off an impressive upset under the lights at Margaret Court Arena yesterday.

The 19-year-old, who was also made the finals at the 2022 Boy’s singles at Melbourne Park, sealed the match in style with a searing forehand winner to push the three-times Grand Slam finalist and sixth seed to the exit.

Mensik reached the third round of the tournament for the first time, matching his best Grand Slam result after reaching the third round of the U.S. Open twice.