Retired Radwanska back on court on Padel Tour

[Source: Reuters]

Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska is considering a new career as a padel professional after recently making her debut on the CUPRA FIP Tour in Spain.

Poland’s Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 where she lost to Serena Williams, played with compatriot Marta Domachowska, another former tennis professional.

They reached the last 16 of the tournament and Radwanska, who retired in 2018, said she would like to enter another event.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would still like to play on the FIP circuit because padel is a sport I like and it is growing all over the world,” the 34-year-old said of the racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

“The good thing is that I don’t need to plan the season from start to finish. If my schedule allows, I will be back on the court soon.”

Radwanska said adapting from tennis was not as easy as some might think.

“I find it a dynamic and fun sport: I play as soon as I can, even twice a week, compatibly with my role of mother,” she said in an interview with the International Padel Federation.

“It is very difficult. Certainly in touch, having played tennis helps, volleys are not a problem. The problem is I would like to hit hard every time but I can’t.

“Padel is a sport that never allows you to relax during the point, every point is a struggle.”