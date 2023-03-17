Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Rafa Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his Australian Open title defence ended in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, during which he sustained his injury.

Nadal withdrew from hardcourt events in Indian Wells and Miami this month but is set to return to the ATP Tour on his favourite surface having stepped up training in the last week.

Nadal, 36, has previously used the April 9-16 Monte Carlo Masters as a key tournament to prepare for the French Open, which he has won 14 times.