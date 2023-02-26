Murray bullish about joining 800-win club despite physical limitation

[Source: Reuters]

Andy Murray was on the verge of retirement in 2019 due to a niggling hip issue and faced an uncertain future after a second surgery the following year, but the former world number one is now targeting 800 career wins after a run to the Doha final.

The 35-year-old fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final on Saturday in only his fourth ATP title clash since returning to the tour.

But the Scot said that he still had a lot to achieve despite playing with a partly metal hip.

Murray played four straight three-set matches in Doha and showed his battling qualities in the semi-final by saving five match points against Jiri Lehecka on Friday to reach his 71st ATP final.

Murray will next travel to the Dubai championships which begin on Monday.