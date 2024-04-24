Djokovic considers dropping coach after 20 years

Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

World number one Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men’s honour at the Laureus awards.

The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

He had former doubles world number one Nenad Zimonjic with him at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, but the 36-year-old is pondering whether to navigate this late stage of his tennis career by himself.

Djokovic also confirmed that he will skip the Madrid Open. “I’m preparing my body to be ready, particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games and U.S. Open. That’s the most important block of the year for me.