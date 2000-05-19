ATP roundup: One-sided matches in rainy Geneva

[Source: Reuters]

No. 6 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland hit 17 winners and saved 3 of 4 break points in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over French wild card Arthur Cazaux on a weather-interrupted Tuesday at the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland.

Only three rounds of 32 matches were completed due to rain delays, with some fixtures being pushed to Wednesday.

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech hit four aces and never faced a break point in beating Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-2 in 73 minutes.

In an even more lopsided affair, Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan needed about 46 minutes to finish off Brazilian qualifier Karue Sell 6-1, 6-1, as he enjoyed a 20-4 advantage in winners.

Bitpanda Hamburg Open

No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe rang up a 7-5, 6-2 victory over China’s Yunchaokete Bu in their opening-round match in Germany.

Tiafoe won 26 of his 33 first-service points (78.8 percent).

He will be joined in the second round by No. 5 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, who each won 6-3, 6-3 over France’s Gael Monfils and Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, respectively.

The lone upset of the day saw Camilo Ugo Carabelli top eighth seed and fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Also advancing were Italian Flavio Cobolli, Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

