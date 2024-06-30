Team Fiji seeks spiritual blessings ahead of Paris Olympics

As Team Fiji prepares for the Paris Olympics in France this year, they attended a church service at Calvary Temple in Samabula this morning.

Athletes were present, seeking spiritual blessings to fuel their journey to France.

Chef de mission, Sale Sorovaki, says that this is an important aspect of their journey and has thanked the athletes for making it to the church service.

Article continues after advertisement

“We as Christians always believe there’s a God that’s always watching over us, and the message today on Psalms 27 was probably fitting not only for Team Fiji but for everyone who was present. You know, we all believe in one God, and the encouragement of the message, I hope it hits Team Fiji.”

Sorovaki also adds that the team is in good spirits and anticipates a positive outing in Paris.

Meanwhile, the first team to fly out of the country will be the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side.

They are set to depart our shores tomorrow morning.