Team Fiji checkmates Palau and Netherlands

[Source: Fiji Chees Federation / Facebook]

Fiji’s team at the 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, did well in their outings this week.

Team Fiji rallied to beat more countries and also recorded some good results.

Fiji Open team of Manoj Kumar, Rudr Prasad, Ronald Terubea and Yash Krishen Maharaj defused a strong challenge from Palau

The women’s team also managed to record a win after outplaying the Netherlands.

The team was fortunate to receive 16 hours of online training from Grandmaster Samy Shoker of Egypt a few days before embarking on our 45-hour journey to Budapest, as part of an initiative by the FIDE Trainers’ Commission.

In other results, Terubea forced a draw against Shaief Chashawa of Suriname, and Kieran Lyons registered a hard-fought draw with Women’s International Master Gabriella Johnson of Trinidad & Tobago.