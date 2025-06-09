Tailevu Naitasiri to utilize home advantage

Tailevu Naitasiri FC will look to make the most of their home advantage tomorrow as they aim to bounce back in their next Fiji Extra Premier League clash.

Tailevu/Naitasiri suffered a 4–2 defeat to Nasinu FC in the previous round and will be determined to respond when they face Nadroga FC in Round Four of the competition.

The match will open a double-header at Ratu Cakobau Park, with defending champions Rewa FC set to take on Nasinu later in the afternoon in Nausori.

Nadroga, meanwhile, is also searching for its first points of the campaign after a challenging start to the season.

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The Stallions are coming off a heavy 5–0 loss to Labasa FC and will be eager to deliver a stronger performance.

Tailevu Naitasiri will play Nadroga at 12 pm.

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