Taekwondo instills moral values in young duo

Since his two grandsons began taekwondo earlier this year, Tomasi Rabukutoka says he has seen a lot of positive changes in their behavior and overall conduct.

Just weeks after joining the program, he noticed both boys demonstrating strong moral values, including discipline and respect.

The duo are currently attending a four-day summer camp at Rewa Street in Suva, led by Grand Master Andy Rutten.

From waking up early in the morning and making their beds to helping around the house with daily chores, the two grandsons are making their family proud.

“Especially with discipline, I’ve seen a lot of improvement and i am very happy. Every day now they wake up early in the morning, have the breakfast, fold their blankets and ask if there’s anything we want them to do around the house. They’ve also been very obedient to all of us at home, and it is something nice to see because they hardly behave this way at home.”

More than 50 participants from as young as five years old are part of the program.

The summer camp started on Monday and will conclude tomorrow.

