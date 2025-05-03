Valetini unfazed by pressure

Kemu Valetini.

Fijian Drua flyhalf Kemu Valetini is embracing the high expectations that come with his first start in the No. 10 jersey, especially on home turf.

The playmaker will steer the team in their crucial Super Rugby Pacific Round 12 clash against the Queensland Reds in Suva.

Valetini admits there is pressure that comes with the role, but he’s choosing to channel it positively.

“There’s pressure to lead the team, there’s pressure to put in a good performance. But I think any time you put on the Drua jersey there’s always pressure. There’s pressure from the outside, there’s pressure from the inside.”

The Kadavu man is not letting that pressure get to him.”

He says his priority is staying composed and delivering for his team.

“So whether that disrupts me from my game, I’m not really too bothered by what happens outside. I’m just more worried about what happens on Saturday and how we perform as a team.”

The match kicks off at 2:05pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

