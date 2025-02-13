Valetini out for Brumbies

Rob Valetini

Wallabies number eight, Rob Valetini, will not be playing against his elder brother and Fijian Drua inside centre, Kemu Valetini, for the first time in Fiji this weekend.

The Brumbies forward has been left out of the match-day squad due to a hamstring tear and it’s unclear when he’ll return to competitive rugby.

With Valetini out, former Fiji Under 20 and Fijian Drua Under 20 player Judah Saumaisue has been promoted to the bench and is in line for a potential debut for the Brumbies in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Six players including Saumaisue are expected to make their debuts for the Brumbies in round one of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

Austin Anderson, Feao Fotuaika, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Lington Leli, Saumaisue and Kadin Pritchard are also set to run out for the Brumbies for the first time in Super Rugby.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham praised all the new debutants for their work ethic before getting the opportunity to pull on the famous ACT jersey for the first time.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Brumbies in the first round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at 3:35pm this Saturday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link