Solar import standards under review

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji currently lacks comprehensive national standards and enforcement mechanisms to regulate the importation and quality of solar system units, raising concerns over unsafe or substandard products entering the market.

While responding in Parliament, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel acknowledged the growing demand for solar products as Fiji moves towards cleaner energy solutions.

He says that although checklists aligned with international standards are in place, Fiji still does not have a fully developed regulatory framework governing solar imports.

The Minister confirmed that the Ministry of Energy is engaging a consultant to study the standards and regulations needed for solar products in Fiji.

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“Until such standards and enforcement mechanisms are fully developed and operationalised, the government will continue to exercise caution in relation to policy measures concerning the importation and regulation of solar system units.”

He revealed that discussions are currently underway with relevant stakeholders to address the gaps, including reviewing standard frameworks and strengthening compliance and enforcement measures for imported solar units.

He says the aim is to ensure that solar products entering the Fijian market are safe, reliable, and meet international best practices.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya has raised questions on whether the Ministry is seeking support from development partners to enhance national standards for solar products.

“The Department of National Trade Measurements and Standards would be the division that actually does all this, and they do not let anything in unless it complies with a particular standard. In light of what you’re saying, that we are still lacking in that particular area, have we engaged with development partners to ensure that substandard equipment does not get into Fiji and cause some sort of harm?”

In response, Immanuel says people are encouraged to ensure that products comply with Australian standards, and part of the engagement with the consultants is to look at strengthening the gaps that currently exist.

Until a proper framework is developed and operational, the government says it will continue to exercise caution regarding policies linked to the importation and regulation of solar system units.