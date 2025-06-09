Saukuru eager to resume youth and sports development

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says he is ready to get back to work following his reinstatement, with a strong focus on advancing youth and sports development around the country.

Speaking after returning to office, Saukuru expressed gratitude and excitement about resuming his duties, saying there is still plenty to achieve for young people and athletes in Fiji.

“I’m so happy to be back. We have a lot of things to do as far as youth development and sports development is concerned.”

The Minister says he is thankful that matters have been resolved and is looking forward to restarting key initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of sports and empowering youths nationwide.

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“I’m thankful that everything is going great and we are starting again.”

Assistant Minister Aliki Bia says there will be no disruption to the Ministry’s work following Saukuru’s return, adding that programmes and development plans have continued during his absence.

“There’s no change. When Mr. Saukuru was there and when he came back, we continued the work that he did. What’s already been laid out by the Ministry, so when he came in, he’ll continue just from where he left off and nothing will change.”

Bia says the Ministry remains focused on delivering efficient services to youths, athletes and sporting organisations throughout the country.

“The standard has been set by the Honourable Prime Minister of how we need to organize ourselves as a Ministry going into our last year and going into the elections.”

He says the Ministry’s priority continues to be serving Fijians in the best possible way through its youth and sports programmes.

“The service you provide to the people out there should be efficient and you serve Fijians the best possible way.”

Saukuru’s return comes at a time when several national sporting bodies and youth programmes are preparing for major events and development projects across the country.