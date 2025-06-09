Fiji warns of rising global economic pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is warning that small island nations are increasingly feeling the impact of global economic shocks, as international conflicts, rising fuel prices, higher shipping costs, and fluctuating currency values continue to affect domestic economies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade says Fiji is directly exposed to these global pressures due to its geographic location and heavy reliance on imports and international trade.

Minister Sakeasi Ditoka says that when global tensions rise, the effects are quickly felt in Fiji through higher import prices, increased freight charges, and pressure on the local currency.

“Markets now examine feasibility, production standards, and certification systems alongside quality and price. For countries such as Fiji, these developments create both challenges and opportunities. The world around us has become increasingly interconnected.”

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The Ministry says global disruptions have reinforced the need for stronger trade partnerships and better preparedness, especially for small economies like Fiji that are more vulnerable to external shocks.

Officials also stressed that building resilience will require coordinated government action, stronger regional cooperation, and policies that help local producers and exporters remain competitive despite rising global costs.

Fiji says it will continue working with international partners to safeguard market access and reduce the impact of global economic instability on local businesses and households.