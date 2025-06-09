Parliament advances church-led university proposal

[File Photo]

Parliament has fast-tracked consideration of the Pacifica Communities University Bill 2026.

The move would transform the Pacific Theological College into a fully recognised regional university under Fiji’s law.

The government states that the reform is needed as it faces what it describes as growing social and moral strain across Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told Parliament the bill responds to what he called moral fragmentation in society.

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He said the new university would help rebuild values, leadership and identity through indigenous knowledge, faith-based teaching and Pacific traditions.

Radrodro said the Pacific Theological College, which has operated for 65 years under a charitable trust, now needs a stronger legal structure to function as a modern university.

The bill would establish the Pacifica Communities University as a statutory body under the Higher Education Act 2008. This would allow it to own assets, enter contracts and expand its academic programs beyond theology.

The institution would offer courses in indigenous knowledge, community development and skills training.It would still retain its Pacific and faith-based foundation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said the university is also linked to the future of Fiji’s tourism sector.

He told Parliament that global tourism is shifting towards indigenous and cultural experiences. He said visitors are now seeking authentic Pacific traditions and community life.

Gavoka warned that some cultural practices are already disappearing. He cited a ceremony in Wailevu, Cakaudrove, where a ritual had not been performed for almost 50 years.

He said only one elder still remembered how it was done.The Minister adds that this shows how easily traditions can be lost without proper transmission.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate supported the bill but raised concern about the speed of the process. He said establishing a university is a major decision and should go through full parliamentary scrutiny.

Usamate said the Pacific Theological College has a long record in regional education and theology. He said its transition into a wider university could strengthen Pacific studies and indigenous knowledge.

Under the bill, the university will be owned by 20 Pacific churches across 16 countries. These include Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati and Tuvalu. Government will not directly fund the institution. However, it can apply for grants through the Higher Education Commission.

The bill also transfers staff, students and assets from the Pacific Theological College. Employment conditions will remain the same during the transition.

The legislation has now been referred to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights. It will return to Parliament for further debate and a final vote.