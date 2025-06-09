New machinery to improve waste collection services

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Local Government has signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation System for the procurement of heavy equipment and machinery to support municipal councils in Fiji.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says this is the first time all 13 municipal councils will be assisted through the supply of heavy waste management machinery.

He adds that with the expansion of commercial activities, the urban population continues to grow, resulting in a significant increase in demand for reliable and environmentally responsible waste collection systems.

Nalumisa says this mechanism will ensure proper governance, accountability and value for money in the use of grant assistance provided by the people and Government of Japan.

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“The support is expected to significantly strengthen the operational capacity of councils in managing solid waste, improve service delivery to communities, enhance environmental protection efforts and contribute towards cleaner and healthier urban environments throughout Fiji.”

Nalumisa says the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has always been a trusted and valued partner of Fiji, supporting municipal development efforts.

These include technical assistance, grant aid, infrastructure support and waste management programs that have directly benefited municipal councils and ratepayers.

He says Cabinet approved the formal agreement between the Japan International Cooperation System and the Ministry of Local Government, which has now been executed, enabling procurement arrangements to proceed.

JICA is currently undertaking the procurement process in Japan for the supply of the approved equipment and machinery.