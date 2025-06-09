Calls grow for stronger returns to landowners

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns over long-standing challenges in Fiji’s forestry sector have been raised in Parliament.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate noted that the new legislation has a much broader focus than the old Act, which mainly targeted timber extraction.

Usamate also highlighted the Ministry of Forestry’s 2020–2021 annual report, noting that the forest financing target stood at only 42 percent, which he says is a low achievement that must be addressed.

The new Act could strengthen forest financing and create better opportunities for landowners through harvesting, processing, and exporting forest products.

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“Some of the traditional rights that landowners have had to forests have mainly been around foraging and similar activities. I think one of the things we need to develop now is to ensure that landowners can fully benefit from the proceeds and the GDP generated from the forest.”

Usamate also welcomed opportunities under the legislation for carbon financing and REDD+ initiatives, allowing landowners to earn income from forests without cutting trees.

Minister for Forestry Alitia Bainivalu says the new Act is designed to make the sector more sustainable, climate-resilient, and economically productive.

“The Forest Act 2025 also strengthens Fiji’s ability to engage in emerging opportunities within the global forestry sector. The legislation now enables the establishment of financing mechanisms and forest-based bio-economy initiatives, including payment for ecosystem services, carbon financing, biodiversity credits, restoration financing mechanisms, and public-private forestry partnerships.”

Bainivalu says the legislation will strengthen forest governance, improve environmental protection, and create better economic opportunities for landowners and stakeholders within the forestry sector.