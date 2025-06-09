ADB reforms to boost value for money

[Photo: FILE]

Procurement weaknesses in infrastructure delivery across the Pacific are being targeted under new reforms introduced by the Asian Development Bank.

The reforms focus on improving value for money, faster project delivery, and greater participation from local contractors in development work.

ADB Director General for the Pacific Emma Veve states the reforms are designed to ensure infrastructure investments deliver better quality and more sustainable outcomes for Pacific communities.

Speaking at the Pacific Infrastructure Business Opportunities Seminar in Nadi this morning, Veve said the changes reflect lessons learned from years of project implementation in the region.

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“We have introduced procurement reforms, including expanded use of merit point criteria, stronger early market engagement, and greater consideration for local participation in projects.”

She added that these reforms have already been piloted in the Pacific over recent years before being expanded across the wider ADB operations.

Veve said the reforms align with Pacific quality infrastructure principles, with a strong focus on value for money, sustainability, and long-term impact.

The ADB also highlighted the importance of early engagement with contractors, consultants, and suppliers, noting that better access to upcoming project information allows businesses to plan and participate more effectively in regional development.

As part of this approach, ADB is supporting initiatives that consolidate infrastructure pipeline data across the Pacific, helping improve transparency and giving the private sector earlier insight into upcoming opportunities.

Veve said the reforms are also intended to strengthen partnerships between governments, financiers, local businesses and international firms to ensure infrastructure projects are delivered more efficiently.