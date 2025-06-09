Rabuka confident as election campaign opens

[photo-Kelera]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his People’s Alliance Party will contest the upcoming General Election with full confidence.

His comments come after the Electoral Commission yesterday declared that the campaign period for the upcoming General Election is open.

Rabuka says while he is ready to serve the country for another four years, the decision on who will lead the nation rests with the people.

“We will be confident going in for elections. And it’s the people who will have to work out whether, oh, this candidate will not last four years.”

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While Rabuka is confident in leading the nation for another term, he is aware that this decision lies in the hands of Fijians.

“So they will vote for somebody else they feel will go. You know, life and death are a matter of leaving it to God, and we just go with the way we feel. We are responsible enough to go to the doctors to give us their assessment of how we are doing.”

Rabuka adds that with the election campaign period now open, they have ample time to prepare and speak to the voters.

“We do not have a campaign manager yet. That has been on the drawing board, on the agenda of the People’s Management Committee, as well as the Executive Committee. But we have not made selections. There are some up for selection. And that will have to be sped up now that the elections have come up with the start of the election hearing.”

Under the Electoral Act 2014, the campaign period cannot begin earlier than 30 days before the completion of three years and six months from the date Parliament first sat after the last General Election.

The declaration of the campaign period comes as Fiji prepares for the upcoming General Election, which must be held between 7th August and 6 February 2027.

The earliest possible Writ of Election may be issued from 24 June 2026.