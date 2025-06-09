Joint operations target northern drug farms

[Photo: FILE]

More than 47,000 marijuana plants have been seized from 93 farms in the Northern Division as the Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces intensify intelligence-led operations targeting illicit drug networks in the country

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua revealed the figures during his ministerial statement in Parliament.

Naivalurua says the joint operations between the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces resulted in the arrest of 22 people linked to the marijuana farms.

He also confirmed that 68 others were arrested during roadblocks and searches conducted in the Central and Eastern Divisions for alleged possession of methamphetamine, other illicit drugs, and proceeds of crime.

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“I also wish to assure the people of Fiji that the Fiji Police Force remains fully in control of ongoing intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling, disrupting, and destroying illicit drug networks and transnational organized criminal activities operating within our borders and maritime domain.”

Naivalurua adds that Fiji continues to strengthen regional cooperation and intelligence sharing with international partners, particularly Australia, to combat organized crime and illicit drug trafficking across the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament, Virendra Lal, acknowledged the efforts of frontline police officers and stressed the importance of accountability within the force to restore public trust.

Lal says honest officers deserve stronger support, better equipment, and improved resources to effectively combat drug trafficking and organized crime across Fiji.