Education reforms need stronger teacher support: Chand

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the Ministry is modernising the education system through several major reforms.

However, Opposition MP Hem Chand warns that these reforms will only succeed if teachers and schools receive stronger support.

In Parliament, Radrodro outlined the initiatives currently being implemented, including the establishment of the National Research Council and the Fiji Education Commission, a review of the 2013 National Curriculum Framework, and the relaunch of the Higher Education Commission Vice-Chancellors Forum 2026.

The reforms are designed to create a modern, inclusive and future-focused education system.

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“The concurrent implementation of the National Research Council, the Education Commission, the National Curriculum Framework Review and the WSIS Forum represents a synchronised and unprecedented effort to build a modernised, inclusive and future-focused education system.”

Opposition MP Hem Chand welcomed the reforms but argued that the government must prioritise resolving ongoing challenges.

“Many schools still face ICT and resource challenges today. In some areas, teachers have limited access to computers, unreliable electricity, inadequate internet connectivity and insufficient ICT training. We cannot speak about modernising education while many classrooms still lack the basic tools necessary for effective teaching and learning.”

Chand also raised concerns over teacher salaries, delayed allowances and inadequate ICT infrastructure in schools.

He is urging the government to focus on improving teacher retention, increasing rural incentives, strengthening teacher training and ensuring schools are properly resourced if the broader reform agenda is to succeed.