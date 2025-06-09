Climate Change effort continues: Tabuya

The Pacific is not just on the front line of the climate crisis; we are also on the front line in the effort to shape and define climate justice.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya during an event at the Pacific Islands Forum in Suva this morning.

In her statement, the Minister stated that when is climate to climate concerns the Pacific has an important burden to shoulder and share as a region.

“Though our contexts and needs differ we share in our experience of common challenges, struggle to mitigate and address growing threats, and fundamental need to secure climate justice and achieve social and intergenerational protection at a time of global instability and geopolitical strife.”

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The Minister reiterated that climate change is a lived reality for most rural communities especially in the northern division.

“Last week, I was in Labasa for a number of Ministerial engagements including site visits to the relocation sites of Nabavatu and Cogea. These communities and many others highlight not only the unique scale of disruption and loss our people face, but also their continuing resilience in the face of a crisis they did not cause.”

However, the Minister says government and climate stakeholders are working around the clock to implement benefits through regional and international commitment for maritime and rural communities facing climate change in the country.