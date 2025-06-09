Workplace committees key to productivity drive

[Photo: FILE]

Ministry of Employment is positioning Labour Management Consultation and Cooperation Committees as a key mechanism to improve workplace productivity, reduce disputes, and strengthen cooperation between employers and workers across Fiji.

Minister Agni Deo Singh told Parliament that LMCCCs, established under the Employment Relations Regulations 2008, are required in all workplaces with 20 or more employees, including private-sector companies, government agencies, statutory bodies, and local authorities.

He says the committees are designed as workplace-based platforms that promote dialogue between employers and workers before issues escalate into formal disputes.

LMCCCs provide a structured space to review workplace practices, address productivity challenges, encourage innovation, and improve skills development within organizations.

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“Through regular consultation and cooperation, these committees improve communication and information sharing between management and workers, resolve workplace concerns early before they disrupt operations, involve workers in decision-making and workplace improvement initiatives, encourage suggestions to reduce waste and improve efficiency, promote training, innovation, and people management capabilities, strengthen occupational health and safety consultation and reduce conflict, absenteeism and workplace grievances through constructive engagement.”

He says each committee must have equal representation from management and workers, ensuring inclusive participation across occupational groups, including women and persons with disabilities, where applicable.

Singh adds that the system is playing an important role in strengthening communication and trust between employers and employees while improving operational efficiency.

He says LMCCCs are aligned with Fiji’s National Productivity Master Plan and international best practices, including those promoted by the Asian Productivity Organization.

Singh adds LMCCCs remain a cornerstone of Fiji’s approach to workplace productivity, supporting sustainable economic growth and decent work for all Fijians.